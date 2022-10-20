Experts Pick Against The Spread for Cardinals-Saints

Thursday Night Football is back again, as the Arizona Cardinals play host to the New Orleans Saints in what many people simply hope to be a better game than previous weeks.

With the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals hope to provide quite the show despite losing starters in Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown for tonight. Running back James Conner is questionable as well.

Yet as long as the Cardinals have Kyler Murray, they like their chances.

New Orleans will be without a few starters, too. Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat and Adam Trautman are all missing for the Saints tonight.

The Cardinals are -2.5 favorites on SI Sportsbook, but what do betting opinions across the web think of tonight's matchup?

Against The Spread Picks for Cardinals-Saints

Vic Tafur, The Athletic

"The Cardinals have lost eight straight games at home and are favored by 2.5 points. Does this mean that people think Kyler Murray is going to just ignore Kliff Kingsbury’s opening script and start running earlier since this game is nationally televised? (Arizona has been terrible in the first half and been outscored by 60 points.)

"While Murray lost Marquise Brown to injury, he does get DeAndre Hopkins back. From the start of 2020 season through Week 8 of the 2021 season, before getting injured and then suspended, Hopkins accounted for 30.4 percent of his team’s receiving yards — the sixth-largest share among players during that span — and he had the third-highest target share (27.1%). The Saints have some injury issues in the secondary, too, and are last in the NFL in pressure rate (22.5%).

"The Saints also have a lot of injuries at receiver and are an Atlanta choke job in the opener away from being 1-5. We have gone against Dennis Allen’s bunch five out of six weeks, and are 5-0-1 ATS. Uno mas, por favor."

The pick: Cardinals (-2.5)

Anita Marks, ESPN

"Marks: The Saints are dealing with a plethora of injuries, starting quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton -- and as of Wednesday morning there is no indication of which one will start. Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, along with DB Marshon Lattimore are all expected to be out. The Cardinals are dealing with injuries to running backs James Conner and Eno Benjamin, and WR Hollywood Brown has been placed on IR. However, they do get DeAndre Hopkins back in the mix. This game is a crapshoot to me (I have a small lean on the Cards laying -1.5).

"The play for me in this matchup is betting the Saints in the first half. This will be the third week in a row I have bet against the Cards in the first half, and it has paid off. They have been outscored 41-3 in the first quarter this season and have led for only 3% of their drives. Crazy as this sounds, they're the worst team in the NFL in the first half of games but the best in the second. In fact, 49% of their points this season have been scored in the fourth quarter. Therefore, I will play Saints money line first quarter (-110), Saints ML first half (Even), and, if the first half plays out as expected, Cards fourth quarter -1 (+125)."

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer

"The Saints, meanwhile, got lit up by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in a loss to the Bengals last week. Their defense was supposed to be a strength, but it currently ranks 15th in expected points added (EPA) per drive. This week, the Saints will once again be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

"For the Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension. He won’t fix all of Arizona’s problems, but Murray’s numbers have been so much better with Hopkins on the field; since they became teammates in 2020, Murray’s passer rating is nearly 15 points higher when Hopkins plays, while he averages nearly 1.5 more yards per attempt when Hopkins is on the field than when he’s not. So, I see this pick as a win-win. Either the Cardinals cover, or I get to make fun of them again next week."

The pick: Cardinals (-2.5)

Erik Buchinger, DraftKings

"Betting the spread: The Cardinals are -2.5 favorites. 68% of the handle and 60% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to cover.

"Is the public right? No. Bet against Arizona at home until proven otherwise. For whatever reason, the Cardinals cannot figure things out as they’ll enter Thursday night 1-7 against the spread and 0-8 straight up in their last eight games at State Farm Stadium. The Saints are the play with Andy Dalton starting despite Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry out with injuries."

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports

"Both teams are desperate, but it seems like the Cardinals are in a more urgent spot.

"Arizona is a home favorite against a beat-up opponent. The Cardinals get receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from a six-game suspension, and how many times over the past few weeks has it been said that Kyler Murray needs Hopkins back?

"We'll see. Regardless, Hopkins should help the offense, even if his return comes as the team loses Marquise Brown to a foot injury. Not having to face Lattimore, the Saints' Pro Bowl cornerback, is a nice bonus for Hopkins as he comes back.

"One of these teams will go forward with a fifth loss and be in a lot of trouble for the rest of the season. The Saints would have some injury excuses. The Cardinals have some injuries too, but if it doesn't happen for them on Thursday night, it probably isn't happening this season at all."

Cardinals (-2.5) over Saints

