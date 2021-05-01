Rondale Moore Excited to Pair with Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals Offense

New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore expressed his excitement to play in the team's offense after being drafted in the second round on Friday.

With his questions about where he would next play football answered on Friday after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the NFL Draft, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore turned his attention immediately toward learning more about his new franchise.

Having not yet been to Arizona in his short life, Moore expressed a keen interest in joining the team's wideout room that features arguably one of the game's best at the position in DeAndre Hopkins, as well as other veterans like A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and potentially Larry Fitzgerald — depending on his decision of whether or not to retire.

What can fans expect from Moore and the rest of the team's offensive firepower in 2021?

"I think it'll be really electric and I think we'll have some fun," Moore said.

Prior to the draft, Moore said he spent time training at EXOS in the Dallas, Tex., area, which is the same facility where Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and new first-round linebacker draft pick Zaven Collins also overlapped time.

"I was training in Texas at EXOS and Kyler was streaming there and works out a little bit with the PT there, so I got a chance to be around him a little bit," Moore said. "We don't speak much. I obviously didn't know him . . . I'm excited and I'll do everything in my power to make sure I'm ready to go when my name is called."

While he played in the slot for a majority of his career at Purdue, Moore said he is capable of playing inside or outside. Both Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury also expressed their interest in Moore as a return man on both kickoff and punt teams.

"I think it's just my versatility, being able to go win in the slot and run options, being able to stick my foot in the ground and make you miss, run past you," Moore said. "If you need a big play, if you need a short-down play, whatever the case may be and just being dynamic in the return game. Punt return and kick return."

As Moore begins to settle into his new home, the transition to the NFL will be predicated on his assimilation in Kingsbury's offense. While his knowledge is currently limited, he said it is a situation that intrigues him.

"I know from just watching Arizona that he has a unique way of putting players in position to get mismatches and he's very creative," Moore said. "I'll be excited."