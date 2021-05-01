Cardinals Trade Up to Fourth Round for Florida CB Marco Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals moved up to the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Florida cornerback Marco Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said after the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft that he would make some calls to analyze if there were opportunities for the franchise to make a move. After making previous deals that brought center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Valley, the team was originally without selections in the third and fourth rounds.

That changed early on Saturday in the fourth round, when the Cardinals traded up with the Baltimore Ravens to pick No. 136. The pick was announced not long after and the team filled one of their greatest positions of need: Cornerback.

Arizona took Florida's Marco Wilson with the pick, and the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back joins a relatively wide open position room following the departure of Patrick Peterson.

In the trade, the Cardinals gave up their fifth-round selection (No. 160 overall) and a 2022 fourth-rounder and received Baltimore's 2021 fourth-rounder (Wilson, No. 136 overall) and a 2021 sixth-rounder (No. 210 overall).

In his four year career with the Gators, Wilson contributed 99 tackles (2.5 for loss), 17 passes defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Wilson became a staple within the Florida defense early on, starting as a true freshman in 2017. Only Joe Haden (2007), Janoris Jenkins (2008) and Marcus Roberson (2011) had achieved that prior to Wilson. No Florida cornerback has accomplished that feat since.

Wilson becomes the fourth Florida player to be selected in this year's draft, and the first defender to be selected out of this year's crop of Gators prospects.

When Florida played LSU last season, Wilson went viral ... but not for a football-related play. The broadcast's sky cam caught Wilson launching the shoe of an opposing player downfield. This, after the Gators got a critical stop on third down to force a fourth-down decision, led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which gave the Tigers a fresh set of downs.

Florida wound up losing the game 37-34.

"You've got to be in control of your emotions at all times and just make sure you're doing the right things," Wilson said of the incident after he was drafted. "But also just learned that silly mistakes like that can affect not only just you but a lot of people around you. So you just got to stay away from doing things like that."