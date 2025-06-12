Cardinals Kyler Murray tries to set up play date with Devin Booker's dog
The Arizona Cardinals and the Phoenix Suns both had underwhelming seasons last year. The Cardinals are led by star quarterback Kyler Murray and the Suns by star guard Devin Booker. Both had high expectations for their teams, but unfortunately, they fell short of those.
The Cardinals have already put major changes into their roster to try and compete to make the playoffs in 2025, while there may be even bigger changes for the Suns this upcoming offseason, with the future of Kevin Durant in Phoenix in question.
Murray and the Cardinals are in the midst of minicamp, looking to fine-tune their fundamentals before the start of the 2025 season. However, it looks like Murray could soon have a new teammate as he is trying to link up with Devin Booker and his dog, Haven, for a play date.
The Cardinals could use all the help they can get, even if it comes from a dog. Unfortunately, it seems as if Murray was talking about getting Booker's dog together with his, but it's cool to see that the two stars of the state keep a good relationship.
Murray had a decent 2024 season, but will be looking to up his total numbers as he could be an under-the-radar MVP play if the rest of his team can take the next step with him.
If Murray and the offense can get going to be a top-ten unit in the league, then we could see the Cardinals get back into the playoffs here in 2025.
