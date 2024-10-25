Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs Dolphins
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are ruling out three players ahead of their Week 8 road test against the Miami Dolphins.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon says Roy Lopez, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Darius Robinson all won't be with the team this weekend.
All other players were present at practice on Friday besides Dennis Gardeck, who suffered a season-ending knee injury but has yet to be placed on injured reserve.
Lopez didn't practice at all this week with his ankle injury while Murphy-Bunting also was absent with his neck ailment. Robinson began the year on injured reserve with a calf injury but hasn't played since the passing of his mom last week.
The Cardinals - currently 3-4 - hope to capture some momentum as their bye week approaches. Arizona has yet to win back-to-back games in the Jonathan Gannon era and will have the opportunity to fix that in Miami.
The Dolphins are gaining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from a concussion, which has kept him out of action since Week 2. He was activated this week and officially has cleared the league's protocol.
“(He’s a) really good processor, very accurate. (The) ball comes out of his hand extremely fast, on time and accurate. He knows where to go with the ball. You can't confuse him. He does a really good job. He's a premium player," Gannon said of Tagovailoa.
The Cardinals and Dolphins will release their respective injury reports later today for Week 8, though Arizona will for sure be without three players at least.
More Arizona Cardinals News
Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Honest on Start | Steelers Sign Former Cardinals WR | Cardinals Not Expected to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline | Dolphins Star Added to Injury Report | Analyst Says Cardinals Should Trade for Browns CB | Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8 | Cardinals Sign New QB |