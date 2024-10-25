Cardinals WR Gets Honest on Disappointing Start
ARIZONA -- Through the ups and downs of the 2024 Arizona Cardinals season, there's been one constant talking point: What's going on with Marvin Harrison Jr.?
The No. 4 overall pick was held in massive praise by fans and the organization alike since officially landing in the desert.
With that came lofty expectations, and while Harrison has been nowhere close to a bust, his overall body of work has been underwhelming for various reasons.
"It's definitely not what I envisioned, but I'm glad we're 3-4," Harrison told reporters this week.
"I think we're not in a terrible spot at the moment and we still have a chance to win the division with everything else that's going on. So keep going, keep getting better each week, that's all I can do."
When asked to elaborate on his first comment, Harrison didn't want to throw anybody under the bus:
The Cardinals have struggled to make Harrison a consistent impact player through all four quarters of a game. Even in matchups where he's put up strong numbers, his production comes in spurts, which has been a consistent point discussed by figures such as Jonathan Gannon, Drew Petzing and Kyler Murray.
Arizona's offense has scored 17 points or less in their last four-of-five games.
"I think we're just a couple plays [right] there," said Harrison. "At the end of the day it comes down to all 11 people doing their job at one time. ... I think we're right there. I think once we get all 11 people to do their job, win their 1v1, execute, we can be really explosive."
Through the start of the year, Harrison has 20 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Harrison also understands that while he may not physically be impacting the game via receptions, the attention defenses give him is notable.
"I definitely understand that when the defense is in a two-high look, two safeties playing back deep, we can run the ball a little more efficiently. Someone else might get a one-on-one if the safety kind of shades my way. There's definitely different ways I impact the game other than just catching the ball," said Harrison.
"I think it's the nature of the game. The kind of respect I guess defensive coordinators have had for me so far this year with the different coverages and clouding my side."
