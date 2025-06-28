WATCH: Kyler Murray putting in work as Arizona Cardinals camp nears
We are officially in the dead period of the offseason. The height of free agency, the NFL Draft, rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp have come and gone, and we will now await the pads to come on in training camp to get a good glimpse of what to expect for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.
The Cardinals have been an afterthought in the NFL the past few seasons, despite having a near .500 season a year ago. They realized they are just a few pieces away from competing to make the playoffs, and put in the effort with a major emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.
All eyes will be on how much of an improvement we see from the defense, particularly the defensive line. However, despite not making any major changes, the offense will surely also be under scrutiny as it could be a make-or-break year for quarterback Kyler Murray, along with the expectations of second-year leaps from Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson.
With training camp looming and players on their own to put themselves in position to be the best version of who they can be, it appears that Murray is squarely focused on grinding; taking to his Instagram to post a video of himself lunge squatting 350 pounds.
As mentioned, this could be a pivotal year for the seven-year NFL veteran. Despite winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl twice, Murray has only enjoyed a single winning season and only made the playoffs once, which resulted in a Wild Card loss.
The pressure is on Murray to perform, but it seems like he is giving it all he has this offseason to make sure he is in the right spot to best lead the team. His stats have been pretty solid throughout his career, but for some reason, the wins haven't followed.
The Cardinals could use some extra oomph at the wide receiver position, but if the Cardinals can get the most out of Benson behind James Conner, and from some of their pass catchers other than Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride we could see Murray not only be a top fantasy performer but one a top-10 QB in the league.
