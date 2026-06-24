Cardinals Star Marvin Harrison Jr. Perfectly Primed for 2026 Breakout

ARIZONA — The two-year stint of Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has gone nothing close to what was initially imagined, though 2026 holds potential for the former No. 4 overall pick to flip the script in a massive way.

Harrison, under the direction of new head coach and play-caller Mike LaFleur, hopes to reshape his NFL future after a vastly disappointing start where injuries, opportunity and inconsistency all brewed together for the Ohio State product.

With a forward-thinking mind in LaFleur running the show, there's hope the history in prior stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles (where receivers have typically found themselves open) will help Harrison emerge to heights previously expected.

From SI.com's Eva Geitheim:

"Last year’s breakout star on the Cardinals was Michael Wilson, who finished 2025 strong with his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign. How about Wilson’s counterpart, Marvin Harrison Jr., becoming the team’s next breakout player in ’26? The 2024 No. 4 pick and son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison was expected to quickly become one of the best receivers in the game, but his career has begun slower than anticipated in part because of a sophomore campaign riddled with drops, injuries and perhaps an offense his dad was not fond of.

"The quarterback situation in Arizona might not be ideal, but with Harrison healthier in 2026, his route-running abilities and Mike LaFleur taking over the offense, he could potentially be in for his first 1,000-yard season."

While the quarterback situation isn't ideal, Arizona did see multiple players reach 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2025 — so it's not quite out of the picture.

Harrison's work ethic, perhaps most of all, could be what finally breaks him through. That's been a consistent throughout his football-playing career, and something LaFleur himself highlighted when talking about Harrison.

"I know his intentions are right," said LaFleur on Harrison.

"I know his intentions are just to show up every day and put his best foot forward and try to improve. Learn the sauce of our offense, learn the guys around him and just kind of what we're trying to do. So, again, I know you don't worry about guys whose intentions are right, and I know his are."

Harrison has somewhat of a fresh slate entering 2026. If the Cardinals can put their top receiver in a position to succeed, the coming season could be the best yet for Harrison.