Adam Schefter already hyping Ravens vs. Chargers 'Harbaugh Bowl'
The Los Angeles Chargers take center stage in the NFL’s Week 12 primetime programming when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Not that the teams are the main feature—it’s the latest rendition of the “Harbaugh Bowl” between brothers Jim and John.
How big of a deal is it? ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a mere moments after the final game of Week 11 went final just after midnight on Tuesday morning, hyped the matchup with a message on social media. As of this writing, it drummed up more than 12,000 likes and approached 700,000 views.
And why not? One of the lone other times fans have been blessed with this matchup was when Jim was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47, where John’s Ravens emerged winners.
As if it weren’t compelling enough, both teams happen to sport seven wins in a cluttered AFC playoff race.
And on top of that, it could very well be a preview of a playoff matchup in just a matter of weeks. John’s Ravens boast Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level and Jim’s Chargers have enjoyed a complete culture overhaul as Justin Herbert thrives in the new offense, backed by an elite defense.
So yes, the hype is 100 percent warranted as the league’s top matchup of the week.
