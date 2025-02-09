Antonio Gates heads to Canton with an amazing set of hands and quite the footnote
He spent his days at Kent State University playing hoops. He will spend the rest of his days knowing he's one of the greatest players at his position in the National Football League as his bust will be displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
An undrafted free agent who signed with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2003, tight end Antonio Gates would go on to make his mark in the game of football. He spent 16 years with the organization, and is the franchise’s all-time leader in catches (955) and receiving yards (11,841). He was named to the first of his eight straight Pro Bowls starting in his second season in ’04. Gates earned All-Pro honors three consecutive seasons from 2004-06.
Only seven players in NFL annals have caught more touchdown passes than the 6’4”, 255-pound pro. He snared 116 receptions for scores (89 of those courtesy of quarterback Philip Rivers), tops for a player at his position in league annals. Not bad for a player who opted for basketball at Kent State. Gates got the word from former teammate and now fellow Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson that he would be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in his second season of eligibility.
Back to those 116 touchdowns. There are now 28 players in NFL history that have scored at least 100 TDs in NFL annals in the regular season. The top three on the list are Jerry Rice (208), Emmitt Smith (175), and Tomlinson (162). Current players such as Derrick Henry (111), Mike Evans (106), and Davante Adams (103) recently joined this prestigious list in 2024.
Consider this? Gates is the only one of these 28 men not to be drafted, with this explanation. Don Huston and his 105 total touchdowns (tied with Tim Brown for 22nd place) began his first season with the Packers in 1935. That was one year before the first NFL Draft (1936). Meanwhile, wide receiver Cris Carter (131)—eighth in NFL history—was selected in the 1987 Supplemental Draft.
Quite the accomplishment for the 10th tight end to earn a bust in Canton, Ohio.
