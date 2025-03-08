Bears sure feel like a massive threat to steal Khalil Mack from Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have fully admitted that Khalil Mack will test free agency despite the team’s desire to get him back under contract for 2025.
Once Mack hits the open market, though, actually convincing him to walk back through that door and re-sign becomes much more complicated.
One of the big problems? The Chicago Bears.
As attentive NFL observers pointed out this week, the Bears released a highlight reel titled “Leave Your Legacy” that features a rather huge number of Mack-related highlights.
RELATED: Don't rule out a Joey Bosa return to the Los Angeles Chargers just yet
While this wouldn't normally be that big of a deal…Mack was only with the Bears from 2018-2021, so his popping up on a franchise highlight reel alongside the likes of Brian Urlacher is, well, interesting – especially just a few days before free agency starts.
One could reasonably think the Chargers have every advantage possible over the Bears in free agency when it comes to Mack. He fit well with Jim Harbaugh, liked the program and the Chargers appear to be much closer to contention.
But…wilder things have happened. We can’t know exactly what the Chargers front office is thinking about a 34-year-old pass-rusher who could start a bidding war on the open market, no matter how much free cap space they have or the fact they already lost Joey Bosa.
There’s more that goes into it than just a single social media post, but the fact the Bears put this out certainly gets the conversations fired up:
