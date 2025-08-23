What channel is Chargers vs. 49ers? Time, TV streaming info for preseason finale
The Los Angeles Chargers will finish up the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule in a game against the San Francisco 49ers later today.
It will be the final time for players to make a great impression with the coaching staff, as cuts will quickly begin after the game.
If you're looking to catch all the action in the preseason finale, then we've got you covered. Here's how you can watch every second of the Chargers vs. the 49ers.
What channel is Chargers vs. 49ers game on today?
TV Channel: CBS Los Angeles
Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, and Jaime Maggio
Where to watch Chargers vs. 49ers on livestream
Chargers vs. 49ers can be streamed on NFL+.
Chargers vs. 49ers odds
According to DraftKings
Spread: -2.5 LAC
O/U: 35.5
ML: -135 LAC
There you have it. The plan is to get out of this one unscathed when it comes to injuries, then the team will turn its attention to a major Week 1 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday of the opening week.
