What channel is Chargers vs. 49ers? Time, TV streaming info for preseason finale

Here's how you can catch all of the action in the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Luke Grimm runs the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Luke Grimm runs the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers will finish up the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule in a game against the San Francisco 49ers later today.

It will be the final time for players to make a great impression with the coaching staff, as cuts will quickly begin after the game.

If you're looking to catch all the action in the preseason finale, then we've got you covered. Here's how you can watch every second of the Chargers vs. the 49ers.

What channel is Chargers vs. 49ers game on today?

TV Channel: CBS Los Angeles

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, and Jaime Maggio

Where to watch Chargers vs. 49ers on livestream

Chargers vs. 49ers can be streamed on NFL+.

Chargers vs. 49ers odds

According to DraftKings

Spread: -2.5 LAC
O/U: 35.5
ML: -135 LAC

There you have it. The plan is to get out of this one unscathed when it comes to injuries, then the team will turn its attention to a major Week 1 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday of the opening week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance leaves the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance leaves the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

