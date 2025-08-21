4 Los Angeles Chargers who need a strong showing in preseason finale
The Los Angeles Chargers had an extra preseason game thanks to their inclusion in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
They’re 1-2 in their first three games with their final exhibition contest on the road against the San Francisco 49ers this Saturday.
RELATED: Chargers rookie Tre’ Harris leaves practice early with trainers
While it might not count in the standings, this game could be very important for players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster. That said, here’s a look at four Chargers who need a strong showing in the finale.
Andre James, C
A former starter for the Las Vegas Raiders, Andre James was off to a slow start in Los Angeles this offseason. He turned it up at the beginning of camp, but still isn’t a lock to make the team after some up and down performances.
Saturday should afford him the opportunity to prove he belongs, as the veteran fights for a role this season.
Branson Taylor, OL
Another offensive lineman who needs a solid outing is Branson Taylor. A sixth-round pick out of Pitt, Taylor has been given a shot at making it as a tackle and could put himself in a favorable spot if he succeeds this weekend.
Benjamin St-Juste, CB
Benjamin St-Juste spent four years with the Washington Commanders before signing with the Chargers this offseason. It’s easy to see why they rolled the dice given his impressive size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds).
RELATED: Chargers UDFA rookie racking up touchdowns from Justin Herbert
Unfortunately, St-Juste has struggled in camp and was picked on by Stetson Bennett when the Chargers played the Rams. He has to play better this weekend if he hopes to stick around.
Raheim Sanders, RB
With 53 yards and a couple of touchdowns this preseason, Raheim Sanders has become a fan favorite.
Of course, the talent was always there, evidenced by his 1,443 yards at Arkansas in 2022. The problem has been health as he missed time following that performance. He did put up 881 yards for South Carolina in 2024, but the concerns about durability remained.
This weekend, he has a chance to assert himself in the race for a spot on the roster. If he can stay healthy, he could wind up being a steal.
