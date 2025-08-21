Chargers' Najee Harris injury update from Jim Harbaugh keeps things mysterious
With the regular season looming, it seems likely that Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris won’t be on the active roster for Week 1.
Asked about an update on Harris before the Chargers’ fourth and final preseason game, head coach Jim Harbaugh said there’s no update worth sharing just yet.
“When Najee’s ready to play he’ll be ready to play,” Harbaugh said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “To take it past today would be going over the legal limit.”
RELATED: Chargers' breakout rookie had big day at practice with Justin Herbert
Funny just another Harbaughism aside, Harris has only just started jogging in a weighted vest and doing light work at Chargers training camp. He continues to slowly work his way back from the eye injury suffered near the start of July in a fireworks accident.
In the interim, first-round rookie Omarion Hampton looks poised for a major role. Based on usage during the preseason and practices, Hassan Haskins appears to be ahead of Kimani Vidal in the rotation, if not for a roster spot.
RELATED: Chargers UDFA rookie racking up touchdowns from Justin Herbert
Undrafted free agent and fan favorite Raheim Sanders looks on his way to a final roster spot, too, though the final preseason game could swing things.
For now, it’s safe to pencil in the idea that Harris won’t be on the field for the Chargers for at least the first four games.
