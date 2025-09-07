Chargers' Joe Alt was a brick wall in first start at LT vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers finally took down the division rival Kansas City Chiefs in a huge statement win on Friday night. The Chargers offense looked great, despite the key injury that took place last month on the offensive line when star left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon.
Some shuffling took place, with last year's No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt moving into Slater's place and Trey Pipkins III starting on the right side. Many were skeptical of the Bolts' ability to protect Justin Herbert, but they did enough to keep the offense rolling all night.
Alt was stellar in his left tackle debut. It was a long night for Chiefs' pass rushers going against the former first rounder, who didn't allow a single defender by him.
The reactions from social media to Alt shutting down Chiefs defenders were insane. People around the league are taking notice that the Chargers potentially have a top five tackle in Alt, as he displayed excellency on the left side.
If this is an indication that Alt is primed to make a leap in year two, it's a sign for great things to come. When Slater is back next season, the Bolts could have two of the top tackles in the NFL.
