Chargers still atop AFC West in Week 5 NFL power rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers weren't able to remain undefeated, as they lost 21-18 to the New York Giants last week. They head back home on Sunday to host the Washington Commanders in hopes of getting back into the win column.
The Chargers start the season 3-1, holding a slim lead over the AFC West. Here's the division power rankings heading into Week 5.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are still in the basement of the division. They lost 25-24 last week to the Chicago Bears, as their potential game-winning field goal was blocked. Las Vegas sits at 1-3 and play the Indianapolis Colts this week.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers trade proposal adds 4-time Pro Bowler to replace Najee Harris
3. Denver Broncos
The Broncos got back into the win column last week after they destroyed the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3 on Monday night. Denver is at 2-2 but drop one spot compared to last week.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are slowly beginning to pick up some momentum, which isn't good for anyone in the AFC West. After taking down the Giants two weeks ago, Kansas City beat the Baltimore Ravens last week to advance to 2-2.
RELATED: Chargers predicted to trade for Pro Bowl TE to give Justin Herbert another target
1. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers still hold the division lead and will for some time due to starting the season off with three wins against their rivals. They need to keep their foot on the gas as the Chiefs and Broncos are right on their tail.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury
Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again
Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason