Behind-the-scenes draft footage reveals Chargers’ aggressive trade talks with Eagles
Much has now been said about the Los Angeles Chargers denying trade offers in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft from teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’s gotten to the point where even Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has addressed the topic in interviews, stressing that his team just couldn’t afford to pass up the opportunity to draft running back Omarion Hampton despite some really strong offers.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was working the phones during that first round, hence the team running down the timer to the last seconds before actually taking Hampton.
As astute onlookers have noticed in footage provided by the Eagles, Hortiz and the Chargers appeared to be asking for a lofty trade package in return for No. 22—potentially asking for No. 32, No. 64 and perhaps more in a trade with the Eagles.
Obviously, the trade never materialized and the Chargers took Hampton, while the Eagles finally traded up just one spot to No. 31 to take Jihaad Campbell.
Funnily enough, the Chargers and Eagles ended up doing a trade in the draft anyway when Hortiz and Co. jumped back into the fifth round to take tight end Oronde Gadsden II, proving that one set of trade talks that falls apart doesn’t mean the two sides can’t work something out later.
