Charger Report

Pro Football Focus says Chargers have NFL's best defensive secondary entering Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers' 2-0 start is being fueled by a defensive secondary that leads the NFL in coverage grade.

Richie Whitt

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes as Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) defends in Week 2
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes as Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) defends in Week 2 / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Justin Herbert is deservedly getting lots of credit, but it's the Los Angeles Chargers' defense that is equally responsible for the team's impressive 2-0 start heading into Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

With five touchdowns and no interceptions on 70-percent completions, Herbert is off to the hottest start of any quarterback in franchise history. But as anyone who watched Monday night's 20-9 domination of the Raiders in Las Vegas can attest, the defense is the backbone of this Chargers' team.

MORE: Chargers sign Khalil Mack replacement after crazy connections to the hated Raiders

Coordinator Jesse Minter's bunch intercepted Raiders' quarterback Geno Smith three times and sacked him three more times. Even playing without pass-rush leader Khalil Mack for most of the game, the Chargers time and again proved it was the best unit on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, the secondary produced a coverage grade of 90.4, the highest mark of any NFL team this season. Through two weeks, L.A.'s 84.6 grade is the best in the league.

MORE: Tom Brady loves rival Chargers in new power rankings ahead of Week 3

Said head coach Jim Harbaugh of his defense against the Raiders, "Jesse called a masterpiece of a game … at times you felt like there was more than 11 out there."

The Chargers also join the Green Bay Packers as the only teams that have not allowed a first-half touchdown this season.

JRaiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) reach for a pass in 2025
JRaiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) reach for a pass in 2025 / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers clearly made a big mistake by cutting Joey Bosa

Chargers' Ladd McConkey surprise addition to injury report before Week 3 vs. Broncos

Jim Harbaugh's injury update for Chargers' Khalil Mack differs from initial reporting

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News