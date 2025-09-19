Pro Football Focus says Chargers have NFL's best defensive secondary entering Week 3
Justin Herbert is deservedly getting lots of credit, but it's the Los Angeles Chargers' defense that is equally responsible for the team's impressive 2-0 start heading into Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
With five touchdowns and no interceptions on 70-percent completions, Herbert is off to the hottest start of any quarterback in franchise history. But as anyone who watched Monday night's 20-9 domination of the Raiders in Las Vegas can attest, the defense is the backbone of this Chargers' team.
Coordinator Jesse Minter's bunch intercepted Raiders' quarterback Geno Smith three times and sacked him three more times. Even playing without pass-rush leader Khalil Mack for most of the game, the Chargers time and again proved it was the best unit on the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, the secondary produced a coverage grade of 90.4, the highest mark of any NFL team this season. Through two weeks, L.A.'s 84.6 grade is the best in the league.
Said head coach Jim Harbaugh of his defense against the Raiders, "Jesse called a masterpiece of a game … at times you felt like there was more than 11 out there."
The Chargers also join the Green Bay Packers as the only teams that have not allowed a first-half touchdown this season.
