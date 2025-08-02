Chargers breakout candidate isn't only rookie WR shining at training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers may have the magic touch when it comes to drafting receivers. Last year, the current regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh passed on a pass catcher at No.5 overall, only to select Ladd McConkey one round later. McConkey shined as a rookie, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.
One thing was painfully obvious in the offseason: the Chargers needed more weapons. McConkey couldn't do it all by himself. The Chargers went out and used their capital wisely, as they selected Tre Harris in the second round as one major addition to the receiver room. Harris has made plenty of plays during his first training camp, but he's not the only rookie wideout making waves.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the Chargers' fifth-round rookie, has been a stud. Lambert-Smith reportedly 'shined' in 1-on-1 drills at practice, repeatedly creating separation for big catches.
"Rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith was among the stars of the drill has had a reception on all three of his routes against three different cornerbacks. The fifth-round rookie first hauled in a comeback route against Ja'Sir Taylor and later had a contested catch against Reed. He saved his best for last on the final rep of the drill when he used his speed to get past Cam Hart in the middle of the field."
Lambert-Smith has created tons of buzz so far at camp. It'll be exciting to see how that translates to game action during the preseason.
