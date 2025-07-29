'GMFB' team gives predictions on Chargers being team to take down Chiefs in AFC West
If success were made just on vibes, then the Los Angeles Chargers would be one of the most successful teams in the NFL, leading into the 2025 regular season.
The Chargers have built off a successful first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and now, the expectations are growing even higher as Harbaugh enters his second year as the leader of the franchise.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh, Chargers planning to beat up the Chiefs for AFC West title
Recently, the team at "Good Morning Football" decided to break down their expectations on the Chargers heading into the regular season. Co-host Kyle Brandt mentioned that he loved what Harbaugh has going on; however, he is uncertain if this is the year they can take control of the AFC West from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Former Chargers linebacker Manti Te'o raved about a recent practice by the Chargers, where he said the franchise has never looked more crisp on the practice field.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh could benefit from rare 2025 NFL draft class
It was easy to see last year that the culture had already shifted under Harbaugh. Now, the team is starting to look the part of a top-tier team in the league.
Kansas City may win the division, but they will not walk through the AFC West as easily as they have done in the past. The Denver Broncos are on the rise, as well as the Chargers. Things could get heated this season for the race for the division crown.
