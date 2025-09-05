Experts give head-scratching picks for Chargers-Chiefs Week 1 matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off Week 1. The game will be played in Sao Paulo, Brazil with the Bolts being marked as the home team.
This is a big test for the Chargers, who are coming off of an 11 win season in 2024. The first year under Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh went well, but ended sourly with a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. The team has flipped the page and upgraded the roster to compete in the AFC West once again.
In the NFL's game preview picks for Week 1, the Chargers weren't favored whatsoever. Out of the 10 expert picks, only one chose the Bolts. That happened to be Colleen Wolfe, who predicted the Chargers to take down the Chiefs 24-21. Here's a rundown of the other nine selections:
GPG: 23-21 Chiefs
A. Rank: 24-20
M. Grant: 24-21
B. Brooks: 21-17
MJD: 24-23
G. Gordon: 31-20
N. Shook: 26-21
E. Edholm: 24-21
K. Patra: 20-17
No matter what the Chargers did this offseason, they were never going to be favored in this game. The Chiefs are coming off of a Super Bowl appearance and despite losing, will still be chosen over most teams.
Another wrench in this is that the Chargers haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2021, a seven-game losing streak that they're looking to snap by the end of Friday night.
The Bolts need to send a message right out of the gate by taking down Kansas City.
