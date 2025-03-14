Chargers continue to address loss of unsung defensive standout
If you’re keeping score, there was a recently-published list of five potential unrestricted free agents that the Los Angeles Chargers may not want to let get away. In his first season as the team’s head coach, the 11-6 Bolts more than doubled their win total from 2023 when they finished 5-12. The club also reached the playoffs for the second time in three years, although the team had a “problem” in Houston.
One of the five players on the aforementioned list was nose tackle Poona Ford. In his first season with the Chargers, he started all 17 regular-season games for Harbaugh’s club. He totaled 39 stops, three sacks, knocked down five passes, and also came away with an interception. He finished with three tackles in the wild card loss to the Texans.
Unfortunately for the Bolts, he’s no longer too far away. That’s only because the Los Angeles Rams, who signed him this week to a three-year, $27.6 million deal, reside in the same building as the Chargers.
Ford is currently Pro Football Focus’ fifth-ranked interior defender. Fortunately for general manager Joe Hortiz, Teair Tart is PFF’s No. 12 interior defensive lineman, and he is returning this season via a one-year deal.
That hasn’t prevented the Chargers, and understandably so, from adding some more big bodies to their defensive front. First it was Da’Shawn Hand, late of the Miami Dolphins. Now enter former Cardinals’ defensive lineman Naquan Jones. The 6’3”, 313-pounder played in 12 games for Jonathan Gannon’s club this past season, totaling 27 tackles and a career-best three sacks.
Ford is Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 run defender when it comes to interior defensive linemen. Filling his shoes won’t be easy. Now the Bolts not only have the unsung Tart, but two more sizable defenders who could make things tough for opposing runners this upcoming season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert reacts to Mike Williams returning to Chargers
Chargers analyst delivers shocking take on pursuit of star WR
Chargers’ TE situation just got so much worse thanks to Jets
Chargers beef up defensive line with former Alabama standout
Chargers losing Evan Engram to Broncos is terrible news for LA based on new details