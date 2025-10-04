Charger Report

Chargers vs. Commanders, NFL Week 5: Start time, live stream, TV channel

All the information you need to watch the Los Angeles Chargers as they face the Washington Commanders at home in Week 5.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey during the warm-up before an NFL game at Corinthians Arena.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey during the warm-up before an NFL game at Corinthians Arena. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers were off to a 3-0 start, winning against all three of their AFC West opponents. Then in Week 4, they were shocked by the New York Giants, falling to 3-1.

It was an uncharacteristic game for them as Jim Harbaugh usually has all the answers for rookie quarterbacks, but this time, Jaxson Dart got the win in his first start. Perhaps traveling across the country and starting in the early window left them sluggish.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Week 5 top prop bets vs Washington Commanders

If so, the good news is that they're back at home in Week 5 and open as slight favorites over the Washington Commanders. Below, we have all the information you need to see if the Chargers can get back on track.

Chargers vs. Commanders NFL Week 5: TV & Viewing Info

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh shouts from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Giants.
Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh shouts from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, October 5

Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, CA

Venue: SoFi Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Los Angeles -2.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Chargers vs. Commanders Online

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drops back to pass against the New York Giants.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drops back to pass against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

Watch Chargers vs. Commanders on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota looks to throw during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota looks to throw during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

