Chargers vs. Commanders, NFL Week 5: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Los Angeles Chargers were off to a 3-0 start, winning against all three of their AFC West opponents. Then in Week 4, they were shocked by the New York Giants, falling to 3-1.
It was an uncharacteristic game for them as Jim Harbaugh usually has all the answers for rookie quarterbacks, but this time, Jaxson Dart got the win in his first start. Perhaps traveling across the country and starting in the early window left them sluggish.
If so, the good news is that they're back at home in Week 5 and open as slight favorites over the Washington Commanders. Below, we have all the information you need to see if the Chargers can get back on track.
Chargers vs. Commanders NFL Week 5: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, October 5
Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT
Location: Inglewood, CA
Venue: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Los Angeles -2.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Chargers vs. Commanders Online
Watch Chargers vs. Commanders on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
