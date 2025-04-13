Chargers mock draft: LA goes all offense in 3-round effort to help Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers dragged feet a bit when it comes to getting more weapons for Justin Herbert despite the obvious dire need.
While the Chargers didn’t remain silent in free agency, bringing on Najee Harris at running back, re-upping with Mike Williams at wideout and having tight end Tyler Conklin as the splash signing isn’t exactly exciting.
So here comes the draft. Using the mock draft simulator at Pro Football Network, here’s an all-offense three-round effort to fix things for Herbert.
Round 1, Pick 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Bad news – Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren were off the board. So were wideouts Matthew Golden and Tetairoa McMillan. If the Chargers can't add explosiveness to the offense at a great value at either of those spots, then the obvious move is to take Hampton. He just ran for 1,660 yards and 15 scores on a 5.9 average and would pair incredibly well with Harris in a Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman run-based offense.
Round 2, Pick 55: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
Maybe taking a guard isn’t the most appealing thing in the world. But Zion Johnson is moving to center and flirting with bust status. Trey Pipkins, surviving the cut candidate allegations, didn’t look like starter material last year. They need somebody who can come in and possibly win the guard job that doesn’t belong to Mekhi Becton so that Herbert can actually stay upright and the running lanes remain open.
Round 3, Pick: 88: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
A 6’5” weapon for Herbert who can dominate the seam and turn underneath targets into steady yards-after-catch chances? That’s Helm, who could keep packing muscle onto his frame and possibly develop into something special in a few years.
