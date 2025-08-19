Chargers QB Trey Lance talks pivotal preseason matchup with 49ers
The Los Angeles Chargers have fallen to 1-2 in the preseason after a 23-22 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.
Despite the defeat, they've been happy with the way Trey Lance has been performing as their backup quarterback. This past weekend, Lance was 7-of-15 for 121 yards while adding 25 yards on four rushing attempts.
Still, he was upset about not getting the win, saying "losing sucks" while pointing out areas the team needs to improve. He then said he's focused on making improvements as he aims to secure a win against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers.
"Same as I've approached these other ones. Just trying to build on it, build on what we've done these first three and come out with the win," Lance said.
Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL draft and was their starter entering the 2022 season. He was lost for the year in just his second start and wound up losing the job to Brock Purdy.
The following year, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys where he was the QB3 for two seasons. He's now trying to prove he can be the primary backup while trying to get his career back on track in L.A.
