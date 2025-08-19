Chargers breakout rookie has Justin Herbert's attention
The Los Angeles Chargers have a good problem on their hands: there's too many mouths to feed at the wide receiver position. After many initially believed that the position was thin once Mike Williams retired, the Bolts have had some of their newcomers fill in the void.
The Keenan Allen reunion helps as well, but two Chargers rookies in particular made their mark in Week 3 of the preseason. Second-round pick Tre Harris led the team in receiving, with six catches for 85 yards on eifht targets. Harris' best play of the day came on a 34-yard catch from Trey Lance that would set up a Raheim Sanders touchdown.
Right behind him was fellow rookie and fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who ended the game with two catches for 66 yards. The first was a 29-yard strike from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening scoring drive. They'd fail to connect on a deep pass later on, but Lambert-Smith knows he and Herbert can make more plays in the regular season.
Lambert-Smith would also haul in a 37-yard catch from Trey Lance late in the second quarter, capping off his explosive night. The fact that the Chargers have two rookie receivers making an impact like this is special. It's also without Allen and Ladd McConkey on the field, two more dynamic options for Herbert to target once the regular season comes around.
Lambert-Smith will be a big part of the Chargers' success on offense this year.
