Chargers' Najee Harris projected to miss Week 1, start on NFI list
Given the slow pace of things, it shouldn’t shock Los Angeles Chargers fans to hear that veteran running back Najee Harris could start the season on an injury list while other running backs take up the spots on the final 53-man roster.
Still, it’s notable to see things trending that way and beat reporters to project it.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper just did so while formulating his 53-man roster projection:
"Harris has shown progress this week, going through football drills off to the side of practice. But I have not seen nearly enough progress at this point to think he will be ready for Week 1. That could change. For now, I am predicting that he starts the season on NFI, which means he would not count toward the 53-man and would be forced to miss the first four games of the season."
How the Chargers have handled Hassan Haskins seems to hint at what the final roster will look like at running back for Week 1.
While Haskins hasn’t needed to prove himself much in recent preseason spots, Kimani Vidal and other possible cut candidates have been out there. Right now, it looks like first-rounder Omarion Hampton will carry the bulk of the work, with Haskins and undrafted Raheim Sanders fitting into the rotation in some capacity, too.
It's a disappointing start to Harris’ tenure with the Chargers, as Jim Harbaugh and Co. were counting on his steady workmanlike presence to help Hampton stay fresh while adapting to the pro game.
Instead, the Chargers will unleash Hampton from the jump, with Harris likely to miss at least four games before making his debut.
