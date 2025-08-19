Chargers fans speculate about Justin Herbert's potential new girlfriend
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a crucial second year under the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh. Their main objective this offseason was finding Justin Herbert more help, specifically in the weapons department. They did that by bringing back Keenan Allen, while also drafting Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith among others.
Herbert has been in the media all offseason but for the wrong reasons. He was consistently ranked in top-ten lists, however analysts and fans alike have ripped the Bolts' quarterback for his 0-2 playoff record.
Herbert was recently in the media for a completely different reason, one that may shift the narrative around him in a unique way. Social media went crazy when the Chargers' star quarterback was spotted with singer and songwriter Madison Beer.
Nothing's been confirmed as to whether Herbert and Beer are dating, but fans are hoping they can become the NFL's next power couple. Of course, there's Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who have dominated headlines over the last two years. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have also garnered tons of attention off of the field.
Beer appeared at the Chargers' Week 16 game last season, when Herbert tossed two touchdowns to defeat the rival Denver Broncos 34-27 on Thursday night.
This is obviously not the most important Chargers news at the moment with Week 1 on the horizon. However, it's nice to see social media be nice to Herbert for once.
