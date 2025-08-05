Charger Report

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley has one word to describe aura of QB Justin Herbert

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley puts Kay Adams in the spin cycle when describing quarterback Justin Herbert's aura.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
It may not matter in the record books, but the Los Angeles Chargers took care of business against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game this past Thursday.

The 34-7 win showed that the Chargers have some talent when it comes to the depth of the team. However, no major names were in action during their first preseason game.

The train goes on as the NFL machine moves closer to the start of the regular season. The Chargers would have a visitor to start this week of camp as Kay Adams brought her show "Up & Adams" to the practice field.

Adams got a lot of great content, including a really good interview with Khalil Mack, and where he sees his playing future. But it was Adams' conversation with linebacker Daiyan Henley that may have stolen the show.

During the conversation with Henley, Adams asked the Chargers linebacker to describe quarterback Justin Herbert's aura in one word. That's when Henley put Adams in the spin cycle with his Dragon Ball Z talk.

Henley shared that Hebert is Goku, and that he is always going "Super Saiyan" mode. The comment had Adams confused, and it also has me confused because my knowledge of Dragon Ball Z stops after the name Goku and a green guy whose name sounds like pickles. I could be wrong.

Either way, Herbert is considered a superhero to those he shares the field with.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

