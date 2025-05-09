What draft experts said about new Chargers WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
After this past season, everyone in or around the Los Angeles Chargers was hoping the team would add a wide receiver during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team heard the complaints, and instead of drafting one receiver, the Chargers added two receivers in the draft.
There has been a lot of talk about Tre Harris being an immediate impact player for the franchise, but what about fifth-round selection KeAndre Lambert-Smith? Here's what draft experts have to say about the former SEC wideout.
NFLDraftBuzz.com
"Lambert-Smith projects as a high-upside developmental receiver who could provide immediate value as a deep threat while his route tree expands. His combination of verified speed and improving technical skills suggests potential as a rotational receiver with starter upside if he can diversify his route portfolio. The comparison to Rashid Shaheed feels particularly apt - both possess game-breaking speed and the ability to take the top off while developing the finer points of the position."
NFL.com
"Slender wideout whose 2024 production at Auburn is unlikely to translate to the league. He lacks suddenness and play strength to breeze into routes. He’s also unable to get in and out of breaks quickly enough to keep defenders from staying connected to his routes. Lambert-Smith is good at tracking and adjusting to make plays downfield, but he might not have enough pure speed to major in vertical routes."
The Draft Network
"He’s better with the ball in his hands than you'd think based on how Auburn used him, with a good understanding of space, twitch, and burst to exploit defenses. With speed to burn, Lambert-Smith possesses a good all-around skill set, but needs development in multiple phases to reach his upside."
