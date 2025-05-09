Charger Report

What draft experts said about new Chargers WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

The Chargers added to their wide receiver room in a big way during the 2025 NFL Draft. Here's what draft experts are saying about KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Tyler Reed

Auburn wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Auburn wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After this past season, everyone in or around the Los Angeles Chargers was hoping the team would add a wide receiver during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The team heard the complaints, and instead of drafting one receiver, the Chargers added two receivers in the draft.

There has been a lot of talk about Tre Harris being an immediate impact player for the franchise, but what about fifth-round selection KeAndre Lambert-Smith? Here's what draft experts have to say about the former SEC wideout.

RELATED: Chargers' just-signed Najee Harris listed as trade candidate for Dallas Cowboys or Steelers

NFLDraftBuzz.com

"Lambert-Smith projects as a high-upside developmental receiver who could provide immediate value as a deep threat while his route tree expands. His combination of verified speed and improving technical skills suggests potential as a rotational receiver with starter upside if he can diversify his route portfolio. The comparison to Rashid Shaheed feels particularly apt - both possess game-breaking speed and the ability to take the top off while developing the finer points of the position."

NFL.com

"Slender wideout whose 2024 production at Auburn is unlikely to translate to the league. He lacks suddenness and play strength to breeze into routes. He’s also unable to get in and out of breaks quickly enough to keep defenders from staying connected to his routes. Lambert-Smith is good at tracking and adjusting to make plays downfield, but he might not have enough pure speed to major in vertical routes."

The Draft Network

"He’s better with the ball in his hands than you'd think based on how Auburn used him, with a good understanding of space, twitch, and burst to exploit defenses. With speed to burn, Lambert-Smith possesses a good all-around skill set, but needs development in multiple phases to reach his upside."

KeAndre Lambert-Smit
Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

NFL insider spills scoop on Chargers going after more WR help for Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert's 'clutch gene' continues to be questioned by former Super Bowl champion

What draft experts said about new Chargers EDGE Kyle Kennard

Chargers think rest of NFL sleeping on rookie capable of being ‘complete receiver’

Chargers could pursue exiled WR to revive his career with Justin Herbert

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News