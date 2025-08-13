Former Chargers draft pick signs with Texans in free agency
Another former Los Angeles Chargers player is on the move in free agency.
Not long after a former Chargers tight end signed with the Los Angeles Rams, yet another former Chargers tight end has found a new home.
This time, it’s Tre' McKitty signing with the Houston Texans.
As Chargers fans surely remember, Los Angeles drafted McKitty in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft and he was with the team through October of 2023 before his release.
Since, McKitty has bounced around with teams like the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns before this latest stop with the Texans. Over his first two seasons with the Chargers, McKitty caught 16 passes, yet hasn’t broken onto the field in a regular season game since.
As for the Chargers, they’re currently enjoying a nice period of depth at a position that is usually problematic. They added Tyler Conklin in free agency and Oronde Gadsden in the draft to a depth chart with Will Dissly.
