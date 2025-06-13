Chargers' emerging defender earns spot on underrated NFL players list
It’s a shoutout to some of the unsung performers of the game.
Recently, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports put together a list of an underrated player at each position in the National Football League. From quarterback Matthew Stafford (Rams), running back James Conner (Cardinals), and wide receiver Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), to cornerback Christian Benford (Bills) and safety Julian Love (Seahawks), as well as the other position. When it came to linebacker, he chose two-year pro Daiyan Henley of the Los Angeles Chargers.
A third-round pick by the Bolts in 2023, the former University of Nevada and Washington State product comes off a breakout campaign. “Henley has only been in the league for two years and only been a starter for one,” explained Dubin, “but man was that one year impressive. He racked up 147 tackles, including seven for loss, in 2024, and added an interception, a sack and eight passes defensed, along with three quarterback hits. He is a very fast man who makes his speed known by ranging all over the field in both the run game and in coverage.”
That tackle total includes five stops on special teams. Henley also led Jim Harbaugh’s club with 10 defensive stops in the team’s disappointing 32-12 wild card loss to the Texans at Houston.
The 6’1”, 225-pound performer came a long way in a short time after a rookie season in which he appeared in 15 games without a start. He finished with 11 defensive tackles, as well as five stops on special teams. Henley’s 142 tackles on defense not only paced coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit, but was 49 more than safety Derwin James, who was second on the team in that department. He enters 2025 as Pro Football Focus’ 31st-ranked linebacker.
