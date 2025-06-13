Charger Report

Chargers' emerging defender earns spot on underrated NFL players list

The Chargers’ defense was an improved unit in 2024. Part of that was due to the play of a second-year linebacker who is starting to earn recognition.

Russell Baxter

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s a shoutout to some of the unsung performers of the game.

Recently, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports put together a list of an underrated player at each position in the National Football League. From quarterback Matthew Stafford (Rams), running back James Conner (Cardinals), and wide receiver Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), to cornerback Christian Benford (Bills) and safety Julian Love (Seahawks), as well as the other position. When it came to linebacker, he chose two-year pro Daiyan Henley of the Los Angeles Chargers.

A third-round pick by the Bolts in 2023, the former University of Nevada and Washington State product comes off a breakout campaign. “Henley has only been in the league for two years and only been a starter for one,” explained Dubin, “but man was that one year impressive. He racked up 147 tackles, including seven for loss, in 2024, and added an interception, a sack and eight passes defensed, along with three quarterback hits. He is a very fast man who makes his speed known by ranging all over the field in both the run game and in coverage.”

Daiyan Henley
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

That tackle total includes five stops on special teams. Henley also led Jim Harbaugh’s club with 10 defensive stops in the team’s disappointing 32-12 wild card loss to the Texans at Houston.

The 6’1”, 225-pound performer came a long way in a short time after a rookie season in which he appeared in 15 games without a start. He finished with 11 defensive tackles, as well as five stops on special teams. Henley’s 142 tackles on defense not only paced coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit, but was 49 more than safety Derwin James, who was second on the team in that department. He enters 2025 as Pro Football Focus’ 31st-ranked linebacker.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh sends strong message to old San Diego fans

Chargers UDFA player to watch during minicamp earns a spotlight

Chargers' potential trade pursuit of star WR takes interesting turn

Chargers' Greg Roman predicts Joe Alt will be an All-Pro in Year 2

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins signs with Denver Broncos in free agency

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News