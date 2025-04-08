2026 free agent rankings prove Chargers must get deal done with offensive star
The Los Angeles Chargers have made massive moves during the offseason. The team feels that after a wild card berth this past season, that the 2025 season could be more than just getting to the postseason.
However, has the team crafted a roster to be a Super Bowl contender, or are they possibly another year from that?
If it is the case that the team is one more year away from being an actual threat for the Lombardi Trophy, then the team will have to make a quick decision on tackle Rashawn Slater's future.
According to The Athletic, Slater is the third-best free agent of the 2026. Slater had a dominant season for the Chargers this past season. Pro Football Focus graded Slater as the second-best tackle in the NFL.
Losing someone of that caliber would be a fatal blow to a team that is trying to create a safe work environment for quarterback Justin Herbert.
It would be shocking if the front office and head coach Jim Harbaugh let Slater walk next offseason. However, if a deal is not done sooner rather than later, the market for Slater may get to a level that the Chargers can't compete with next offseason.
