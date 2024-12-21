Chargers OL gives eyebrow-raising quote about Justin Herbert's play
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert seemed to win over a national audience in primetime during his team’s Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos.
But it was just confirming what Chargers teammates already knew.
Just ask offensive guard Trey Pipkins III.
"We would follow him into the depths of hell," Pipkins said, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper. "We would literally follow him anywhere and lay our lives on the line for that man."
It wasn’t just the stat line that won everyone over, especially not when he “only” threw for 284 yards and two scores with a costly interception that Herbert wasn’t too happy about in his post-game presser.
No, it was the impressive way he kept plays alive despite entering the game battling multiple injuries. A stunning cross-body dart while being sacked that went for a touchdown comes to mind.
So does a key scramble to move the chains late in the game—again, on a hurt ankle.
Generally, it seems Herbert falls behind other big names like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and others in the national discourse because he’s not as outspoken or in the media. But gutsy showings like that in primetime? They have a way of letting the world see what teammates already well understand.
