Ezekiel Elliott could earn revenge game vs. Cowboys in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to take a chance on Ezekiel Elliott, signing the former first-rounder to their practice squad. The Chargers already have a pretty crowded running back room composed of: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal.
However, this is an interesting signing that could benefit the Chargers in short-yardage situations and down near the goal line. Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, hasn't been the same player he was with the Dallas Cowboys during his first stint with the team. After spending 2023 with the New England Patriots, Elliott came back to Dallas this season, but only managed 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Seeing as the Cowboys' season was going nowhere, they released Elliott in order to give him the chance to latch on with a contender before the playoffs. Now that he's a Charger, Elliott will have the chance to prove his worth if he's used in the postseason. If all goes well, they could look to bring him back in 2025.
If that happens, Elliott could face the Cowboys next season, as the Chargers will head to Dallas at some point in 2025.
Elliott would have that game circled on his calendar if he remains with the Chargers past this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott Updates: Will RB actually play for Chargers in NFL playoffs?
Los Angeles Chargers named fit for Chiefs star free agent
Texans GM reveals massive take on Chargers' Justin Herbert
Chargers urged to cut ties with key offensive weapon
Chargers pitched as trade destination for Browns' Myles Garrett