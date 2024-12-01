Chargers vs. Falcons final prediction and betting odds for Week 13
The Los Angeles Chargers seek a rebound on a short week after last Monday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens while visiting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.
There, a Chargers offense that has improved by the week after Justin Herbert’s ankle healed will suddenly be without star running back J.K. Dobbins. With Dobbins on injured reserve, the bulk of the workload in the backfield will go to Gus Edwards while Herbert continues to lean into rookie Ladd McConkey as his top target.
The elite Chargers defense just gave up more than 20 points in a game for the first time all season, but that comes with the territory of playing Lamar Jackson. Things could be a little steadier for Jesse Minter’s unit against a 6-5 Falcons team that features Kirk Cousins and his 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions under center.
Those Falcons have lost two in a row, most recently coughing up 38 points to the Denver Broncos. Running back Bijan Robinson will be the key for the Chargers defense, as he’s averaged 4.7 yards per carry with six scores this season—but the Broncos were able to hold him to 35 yards on a 2.9 average over 12 attempts.
There isn’t a major red flag for the Chargers in this one, as the defense should be able to hold up well in this style of game, and when looking at the quarterbacks, the slight edge likely goes to Herbert.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Falcons 23
Chargers vs. Falcons game odds
Spread: -1.5 LAC
O/U: 47.5
ML: -125 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Chargers vs. Falcons injury updates
The Chargers will miss Dobbins, plus defenders Alohi Gilman and Cam Hart in the secondary and star linebacker Denzel Perryman.
Chargers vs. Falcons channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: CBS
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline: Melanie Collins
Chargers vs. Falcons will stream on Paramount+
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
