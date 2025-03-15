Chargers fans aren't going to get the one roster cut they want
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a few moves already in free agency, but not the big "splash" many were hoping for. Bringing back Khalil Mack was wise and certainly popular amongst fans. The one area expected to be addressed was the offensive line, specifically along the inteior.
Seeing as how the guard market exploded with massive deals given to Aaron Banks and Will Fries, it seems that teams are now straying away from handing over large contracts to the position. The Chargers re-signed center Bradley Bozeman to a two year deal, but nothing is really happening right now at guard.
Daniel Popper of the Athletic mentioned that with the Chargers now potentially pivoting to 'Plan B,' they'll likely be keeping Trey Pipkins III on the roster.
"As it stands, they have kept all three of their interior offensive linemen from last season. Left guard Zion Johnson is still on his rookie deal. Trey Pipkins III is on the final year of his deal, and it sounds like he will be remaining with the team despite some available cap savings if he is cut. And the Chargers agreed to terms on a two-year extension with center Bradley Bozeman on Monday."
The Chargers would save $6.75 million if they were to cut Pipkins, according to Spotrac. Seeing as how guards are receiving major paydays, Pipkins is likely to now stay despite many believing he wouldn't be on the team in 2025.
