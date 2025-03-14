Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start
The Los Angeles Chargers entered 2025 NFL with over $90 million in cap space, good for second in the league, pushing fan expectations for GM Joe Hortiz to make some splashy moves. After a slow start that had players coming to the defense of Hortiz, the Chargers have rebounded, earning a strong mark from Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News.
In the losses column, the Chargers released DE Joey Bosa and RB Gus Edwards while free agents DT Poona Ford went crosstown the Rams, WR Josh Palmer took a deal with the Buffalo Bills and CB Kristian Fulton signed with the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Hortiz and the organization, however, stuck to their plan, starting with resigning their own players like safety Elijiah Molden, C Bradley Bozeman and, a big one, All-Pro EDGE rusher Khalil Mack. Hortiz replaced other losses with CB's Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste as well as bringing back WR Mike Williams and, one of their earliest moves, bringing in RB Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The sum of what turned into a lot of action for Hortiz and the Chargers has Iyer handing them a grade of A- for their moves, ranking them 7th overall in the league with the Harris signing critical to Harbaugh's philosophy.
"Harris is the ideal fit for the power-running mindset of Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, " Iyer wrote, "The return of Williams can help Justin Herbert well. Reshuffling at corner was needed for the defense, while the team made a smart choice to bring back Mack over Bosa."
Hortiz and the Chargers may have seemingly started out slow considering their cap space and certainly outside expectations but Hortiz and Harbaugh are finishing strong. A good sign as they enter Harbaugh's second season -- one that comes with equally high expectations all around.
