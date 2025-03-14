Another Chargers player stresses patience from fans after slow start to free agency
Big expectations chased the Los Angeles Chargers into free agency this offseason.
No wonder. Jim Harbaugh is the head coach and had the team ahead of schedule in Year 1 of a rebuild with a playoff appearance. Smart cap work meant entering the week with more than $90 million in free cap space despite Justin Herbert’s big contract.
Fast forward to Friday, though, the Chargers have done very little and the anxiety of the fanbase is palpable to the point one player has already stressed patience on social media.
Now, another has added his message to the mix. Tear Tart, who just re-signed as one of the team’s only notable moves so far, offered up the following: “Joe a genius let him cook!!!”
RELATED: Joey Bosa drops first comments since leaving Chargers for Bills
It is a small, nice reminder that Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was the one to methodically put together last year’s playoff team while moving at his own pace.
Some of his moves – like moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams – weren’t popular. But they did eventually lead to names like Ladd McConkey and ultimately, that playoff berth.
Levels of urgency within the Chargers are hard to get a read on as outsiders because fans can’t know each and every offer the team has actually made. But it’s hard to blame fans regardless, though the messages from players are nice reminders that it might not be all that bad, right?
