Chargers 3-round mock draft: Offense and defense add electric playmakers
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost several key contributors during the early portion of NFL free agency. Joey Bosa and Joshua Palmer both joined the Buffalo Bills while Poona Ford stayed in L.A., but will play for the Rams.
L.A. will also turn to a new running back with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the way out and Najee Harris coming in to replace them. They even brought back a familiar face, with Mike Williams rejoining the team after splitting time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
There's still plenty of work for the Chargers to do, but they accomplish much of that in this 3-round NFL mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 22: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Matthew Golden had a spectacular final collegiate season after transferring to Texas. He proved to be one of the top receivers in the nation and then went to the NFL Scouting Combine and outran every other wideout.
He joins the Chargers in this mock, giving Justin Herbert another deep threat to work with. Suddenly, a receiving corps featuring Golden, Ladd McConkey, Mike Williams, and Quentin Johnston feels like a strength.
Round 2, Pick 55: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
Los Angeles was able to re-sign Khalil Mack on a one-year deal. They also have one more season with Bud Dupree under contract. That gives them two veteran pass rushers but they need someone to develop for the future.
Enter Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss. At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, he would benefit from playing in the pass-rushing linebacker role in L.A. Known for his speed and finesse, Umanmielen recorded 10.5 sacks during his final season with the Rebels. He needs to improve as a run defender and would have a great mentor to learn from in Mack.
Round 3, Pick 86: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Najee Harris is capable of doing the heavy lifting. He showed this during his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he had 1,277 total touches with 5,461 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns. Behind him, however, the Chargers backfield is thin. That's why DJ Giddens in Round 3 makes a lot of sense.
Giddens is a 6-foot-0, 212-pound back who had 3,087 yards on the ground and 679 through the air in three seasons for Kansas State. He showed off his athleticism during the Scouting Combine with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and a broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches. If this class wasn't so loaded at running back, he would go much sooner than this. That works out well for the Chargers who land a potential steal.
