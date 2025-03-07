Chargers fans and players send heartfelt messages to Joey Bosa
The Los Angeles Chargers made the difficult decision to part ways with former first-round pick Joey Bosa.
Bosa, who was the last remaining player on the roster to be with the team during their time in San Diego, is now looking at an uncertain future.
The decision to move on from Bosa has been a tough one for his former teammates and the fanbase. Some are sending out heartfelt messages about what Bosa meant to them during his time with the franchise.
Daiyan Henley and Derwin James Jr. both sent out a thank you to Bosa for his time with the Chargers. James and Bosa have been with the franchise since 2018.
The third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa cemented his legacy with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Bosa finished his rookie season with 10.5 sacks, helping him earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
During his time with the Chargers, Bosa accumulated 72 sacks and five selections to the Pro Bowl. Now, Chargers fans will be seeing him on another sideline.
It's hard to imagine one of your favorites on another sideline; however, that is the unfortunate part of the business side of the NFL. Now, the Chargers have to add someone to the pass rush to help the fans quickly get over the loss of Bosa.
