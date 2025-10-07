Are Chargers' numerous offensive injuries turning Justin Herbert into 'C-minus' QB?
After three weeks of this NFL season Justin Herbert was a leading candidate for MVP. He helped the Los Angeles Chargers upset Patrick Mahomes in the opener and go 3-0 against division foes on the way to passing for six touchdowns and two 300-yard games.
Since then Herbert and his team have throttled down back to Earth. Injuries to offensive linemen Joe Alt and Mekhi Becton (not to mention Rashawn Slater) have deteriorated Herbert's protection and his running game will now be severely diminished by the injury to Omarion Hampton (not to mention Najee Harris).
MORE: Chargers open as early favorites after ominous Dolphins OL injury update
Herbert is still playing at a Pro Bowl level, but his most recent report card reflects the vibe of his team.
In Bleacher Report's weekly grades, Herbert is saddled with only a C- for his performance in last week's 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. It's his lowest grade in any game this season, coinciding with the Chargers' worst offensive output.
The Bolts took a 10-0 lead early but then failed to score on their final five possessions. Herbert threw for a season-low 166 yards and tossed a goal-line interception to seal the deal late in the fourth quarter.
MORE: Chargers Plan C: Best available RBs via trade, free agency to replace Omarion Hampton
Writes B/R of his grade: "Herbert had been on a roll through the first three weeks of play. The last two haven't been to the same quality. During Sunday's meeting with the Commanders, an aggressive and well-schemed defense rattled Herbert and frustrated the Chargers. The Commanders knew the Chargers had concerns along the offensive line due to injuries and took advantage of the situation, which negates the quarterback's effectiveness."
Herbert and the Chargers could get well this Sunday in Miami against a Dolphins' defense that has surrendered the fifth-most points in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers lose vs Commanders: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 5
Madison Beer seen with Justin Herbert before Chargers Week 5 matchup
Chargers defense exposed in ugly meltdown loss to Commanders
Chargers' Omarion Hampton exits with injury late vs. Commanders