Jim Harbaugh's Chargers suddenly setting all the bad records

The Los Angeles Chargers committed 17 penalties over the first three games of the season, an average of just under six per contest. It hasn't been the same in their last two outings, which the Chargers have lost.
The Bolts have been flagged 24 times over the last two games, the most by an NFL Jim Harbaugh-coached team. The miscues could be attributed to injuries and new players being inserted, but the undisciplined aspect is somewhat shocking.
If that wasn't bad enough, the Chargers' offensive line has been a huge issue all season. It started once Rashawn Slater was lost for the year with a torn patellar tendon, leading to a monumental shift to the starting five. Joe Alt, who slid to left tackle with Slater's injury, sprained his ankle in their Week 4 loss to the Giants and doesn't have a timetable to return. With their top two tackles out and an inferior interior group to begin with, Justin Herbert was running for his life once again.
"The Chargers' inability to protect Herbert has become a theme this season, and that continued Sunday with Becton and Pipkins injured. L.A. posted a pass block win rate of 39.1%, according to TruMedia. The Chargers are the first team to record a pass block win rate of under 40% in consecutive games since the Patriots and Dolphins in Weeks 14 through 16 of the 2023 season."
"We need to get the bleeding stopped on the penalties and the self-inflicted wounds," Harbaugh said. "I know we're capable of doing that. I know we're a good football team in those areas. Not good at it right now, but yeah, we'll get better."
They need to get better fast, as the Chargers play the lowly 1-4 Dolphins next week in Miami. That's a game the Bolts should win, but with the way they've looked the last two weeks, nothing is given.
