Former Chargers player campaigns for team to trade for Saints' Alvin Kamara
The Los Angeles Chargers need to seek outside help via free agency or trade in the wake of the Omarion Hampton injury news.
Those Chargers have plenty of options via trade or free agency, though the Chargers trading for Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints is an idea that keeps picking up steam.
The latest to very publicly support the Kamara-traded-to-Chargers idea is former Chargers player Breiden Fehoko: “Chargers should go get Alvin Kamara before the deadline. Give up a Third for him. Saints gave Kendre Miller more bulk of the run game. Something to watch.”
RELATED: Chargers Plan C: Best available RBs via trade, free agency to replace Omarion Hampton
A third-rounder would be pretty costly to cough up via trade for almost any player, let alone a 30-year-old running back averaging 3.9 yards per carry right now.
That said, Kamara played 14 games last year, had 950 yards on a 4.2 average and scored six times, plus added 68 catches for 543 yards and two scores through the air. The Saints aren’t exactly the best team for stat output right now and Kamara can pass-block and be an important safety valve for Justin Herbert.
RELATED: Chargers fans already calling for free-agent signing starter to be cut
There’s also the Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz factor. They value what the running back spot can do in this offense so highly that they went out and added Najee Harris in free agency and used a first-round pick on Hampton.
Kamara could be a workhorse back for the Chargers until Hampton can get back, then make for a strong rotational presence in the offense. The Saints look ready to host a fire sale, too, so perhaps this won’t end up being one of those wishlist items that never actually happens.
Otherwise, the Chargers will lean on a rotation of backups that includes Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton headed to injured reserve
Tom Brady pleads for Chargers to get Omarion Hampton some help
Commanders try to troll Chargers with 20-year-old clip of random George Lopez movie
Chargers have clear possible trade partner for RB upgrade amid Omarion Hampton injury
Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz’s biggest mistakes endanger Chargers’ contention window