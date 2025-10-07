What does Chargers' trade for Odafe Oweh mean for LA, Jim Harbaugh?
The Los Angeles Chargers just made a big investment in the future by trading for Odafe Oweh of the Baltimore Ravens.
Those Chargers get a big win in doing so, too, surrendering safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick to bring aboard a former first-rounder who racked up 10 sacks last year.
Still just 26 years old, Oweh earned the fifth-year option from the Ravens and will be a prove-it deal player over the remainder of the season for the Chargers.
That’s pretty exciting for a Chargers team that continually squeaks out impressive production from cast-offs and underrated free agents on the defensive side of the ball under coordinator Jesse Minter.
Those Chargers were more than happy to let the Joey Bosa era end this past offseason and throw much on the plate of Tuli Tuipulotu. The 2023 second-round pick has responded with a four-sack game and little else while Khalil Mack sits on injured reserve with a return date at some point this season.
Speaking of Mack, Oweh certainly has the upside of someone who could step into that role, should the veteran choose to finally retire after mulling it this past offseason. A rotation with Oweh and Tuipulotu into the future is a nice foundation that, if nothing else, could possibly eliminate it as a major need in the early rounds of the upcoming NFL draft.
The Chargers still routinely show up near the top of the charts in free cap space, so Oweh popping off in Minter’s scheme would be a good problem to have. Like with Mack last offseason, the Chargers have no problems paying up big for quality pass-rushers.
That’s getting ahead of things, of course. For now, the Chargers want to get Oweh in the door and up to speed getting after opposing passers. All it cost them was a safety who wasn’t seeing the field anyway and a minor pick swap.
The upshot is giving a defense flirting with being elite anyway a jolt and perhaps a core foundational piece for years to come.
