Chargers open as early favorites after ominous Dolphins OL injury update

When the Los Angeles Chargers flew East two weeks ago they were 3-0, riding high, and about to face a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart making his first NFL start.
When they board their flight for Miami this week, it feels like they're on a business trip to suddenly salvage their season.
Reeling and battered after consecutive losses to NFC East teams, the Chargers play an opponent Sunday in the Miami Dolphins that might be just what the doctor and Jim Harbaugh ordered. How bad are the 1-4 Dolphins? Despite the losing streak, long travel and injuries that have them down to Plan C at running back and offensive line, the Chargers are 4-point favorites.
To be more than a field-goal favorite on the road is a sign more of what oddsmakers think of the Dolphins than of the Chargers. Miami, 1-4, is coming off blowing a 17-0 lead to the Carolina Panthers. Their only victory came against the 0-5 New York Jets.
While the Chargers deal with injuries to Joe Alt and Mekhi Becton on the offensive line and will play their first game of the season without top two running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, the Dolphins are also banged up.
They lost No. 1 offensive playmaker Tyreek Hill to a season-ending knee injury and on Sunday will be without two starting linemen in James Daniels and Austin Jackson. Against the Panthers' league-worst run defense, the Dolphins carried 14 times for only 19 yards and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked three times.
The Dolphins aren't much better defensively, where they have allowed a fifth-worst 145 points through five weeks.
In the NFL this season favorites are winning outright 67 percent of the time, and road favorites 62 percent. The odds - and the opponent - bode well for the Chargers Sunday in south Florida.
