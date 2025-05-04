Chargers' first round selection talks about playing for head coach Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers made major moves at the start of the offseason. The team addressed major roster needs with additions like running back Najee Harris.
Harris is a consistent 1,000 yard rusher, so it may have been a surprise to some to see the team select former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with their first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, the selection has grown on everyone, as now, it feels like if the unit can stay healthy, that the running back room will be one of the best in the league.
Recently, Hampton was a guest on 'The Jim Rome Show', and during his appearance, the new Chargers star talked about the opportunity to play for head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Check out a clip from the interview below:
Hampton stated that he couldn't be happier to have Harbaugh as his head coach, and who can blame him?
Harbaugh has long been known as a coach who wants to establish a physical run game, and having players like Hampton and Harris are the perfect ingredients for the Chargers to do just that.
Having a strong running game can take a lot of the pressure off quarterback Justin Herbert, just ask Jared Goff how that is working out. Harbaugh has built a competitive roster in Los Angeles. Now, it's time to show the world.
