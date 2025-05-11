Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton's must-see highlights
The Los Angeles Chargers are not hiding what the team will be trying to do on offense in the 2025 season with their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chargers selected former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with their first pick. Hampton will be paired with consistent 1,000-yard running back Najee Harris in the Los Angeles backfield.
What should fans expect from Hampton? Here are a few highlights from his dominant tenure as the Tar Heels' top backfield option.
NFL Draft Files saw Hampton as a "Day 1 plug-and-play starter", and that's exactly what the Chargers are hoping for.
Teams like the Detroit Lions have proven that having two starting running backs could be the right recipe for success.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak tweeted out a highlight of Hampton doing an excellent job in pass protection, picking up the blitz.
Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert has been, and will be, priority number one for the Chargers, and having a running back who can read the blitz will be vital.
Hampton shows all the characteristics of a player who can make an immediate impact. Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to establish a physical run game, and pairing Hampton and Harris could create another one of the top running back duos in all of the NFL.
