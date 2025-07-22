Chargers' much-maligned WR fires off bold message at training camp
When the Los Angeles Chargers selected wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they were thinking they landed a big-time vertical threat for Justin Herbert who could potentially revolutionize the offense.
That is not what they have gotten from Johnston thus far.
The TCU product trudged through a rough rookie campaign, logging 38 catches for 431 yards and a couple of touchdowns while making good on just 56.4 percent of his targets. He showed improvement last season, catching 55 passes for 711 yards and eight scores, but it still wasn't what the Chargers had been expecting.
With Los Angeles in dire need of receiver help heading into 2025, the coming season will be the most critical of Johnston's young career, and the 23-year-old is feeling very confident with Bolts training camp in full swing.
“It’s higher than it’s ever been right now,” Johnston said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “I come in every day and mash the gas as hard as I can, whether we’re in the classroom or on the field. ... Leaning on my coaches, leaning on Justin and those type of guys, kind of just reinstilling to me that I got what it takes to still be here. I kind of just got to go out and prove that every day, which I feel like I have to this point.”
Considering Mike Williams retired on the first day of camp, Johnston will be relied upon now more than ever in Los Angeles, which has Ladd McConkey and not a whole lot else in terms of proven weapons in its receiving corps.
Perhaps this will represent a breakout year for Johnston, who found himself floated in trade speculation earlier this offseason and becomes eligible for a contract extension next year.
It's now or never for the 6-foot-4 weapon.
