Chargers make free-agency splash, upgrade guard spot in front of Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have a new starting guard.
Late Friday night, the Chargers agreed to terms with free agent Mekhi Becton, upgrading one of the team’s biggest needs in front of quarterback Justin Herbert.
According to Tim McManus of ESPN, it’s a two-year deal for Becton, who will indeed slot into the starting guard role for the Chargers.
Where Becton might play with his next team was worth wondering. The 11th pick in the 2020 draft latched on with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, switched to guard for the first time and wound up winning a Super Bowl while playing at a high level.
Despite the upgrade, the Chargers could still use help at the other guard spot, plus center, where veteran Bradley Bozeman is back, but not guaranteed a starting role in 2025.
For now, at least, while the team made fans wait an uncomfortable amount of time, there’s at least one starting guard upgrade on the books for the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Another Chargers player stresses patience from fans after slow start to free agency
Chargers predicted to fortify offensive line by signing projected $40 million breakout star
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Offense and defense add electric playmakers
Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start
Chargers continue to address loss of unsung defensive standout
Chargers' new addition makes strong recruiting pitch to star WR
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers could explore reunion that no one saw coming